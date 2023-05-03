Microsoft Xbox app for Windows update has Quick Games to Play and Longest Games collections

Microsoft has released the latest version of its Xbox app for Windows PCs. The build number for the app update is 2304.1001.15.0. You can check out the changelog below:

Quick Games to Play and Longest Games collections added to your Home screen: When browsing your Home Game Pass screen, you can scroll down to view various collection channels, including these new collections that list average gameplay times to fit your gaming preferences. Accessibility filters for All PC Games: Filtering the All PC Games list just got better by adding a wide variety of Accessibility filters to help find the right game for your needs. Bug Fixes Fixed a bug where no games appeared in the All PC Games section.

Fixed a bug where some text was cut off when directed to install the Riot or Ubisoft game launcher.

Fixed a bug where some cloud games were not showing in the Cloud Gaming section.

Fixed a bug where installation errors did not provide additional details and troubleshooting suggestions.

You can check out the full blog post here. Just a reminder: the Xbox app for Windows lets users download and play PC games with the PC Game Pass, along with the ability to play Xbox console games in the cloud via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It also lets users chat with their Xbox friends on PC, console, and mobile platforms.