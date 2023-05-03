Microsoft Xbox Insider Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings get new bug fixing updates

Microsoft has updated the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings today for members of the Xbox Insiders program. The updates fix a different set of bug problems in those rings.

The Xbox Insider Alpha Ring update has the build number 2306.230501-2200. Here is the changelog:

Fixes Implemented Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build: Games Fixes to address an issue where some titles would fail to launch unexpectedly. My Games & Apps Additional fixes to address an issue where installing or updating titles could remain in the Queue ‘finishing things up’ longer than expected.

Fixed an issue where titles could fail to install unexpectedly. System Fixes to address an issue where the console could shut down unexpectedly when using Report a Problem.

Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



The Xbox Insider Alpha Skip-Ahead ring update has the build number 2308.230430-2200. Here is the changelog:

Fixes Implemented Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build: My Games & Apps Fixed an issue where Remote Tools for Microsoft Edge would repeatedly prompt for an update.

Additional fixes to address an issue where installing or updating titles could remain in the Queue ‘finishing things up’ longer than expected. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



Members of the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings are also currently testing the new Xbox Home Experience as well.