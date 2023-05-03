Microsoft Xbox Insider Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings get new bug fixing updates

Microsoft has updated the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings today for members of the Xbox Insiders program. The updates fix a different set of bug problems in those rings.
The Xbox Insider Alpha Ring update has the build number 2306.230501-2200. Here is the changelog:
Fixes Implemented
Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build:
Games
- Fixes to address an issue where some titles would fail to launch unexpectedly.
My Games & Apps
- Additional fixes to address an issue where installing or updating titles could remain in the Queue ‘finishing things up’ longer than expected.
- Fixed an issue where titles could fail to install unexpectedly.
System
- Fixes to address an issue where the console could shut down unexpectedly when using Report a Problem.
- Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console.
- Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.
The Xbox Insider Alpha Skip-Ahead ring update has the build number 2308.230430-2200. Here is the changelog:
Fixes Implemented
Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build:
My Games & Apps
- Fixed an issue where Remote Tools for Microsoft Edge would repeatedly prompt for an update.
- Additional fixes to address an issue where installing or updating titles could remain in the Queue ‘finishing things up’ longer than expected.
System
- Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console.
- Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.
Members of the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings are also currently testing the new Xbox Home Experience as well.
