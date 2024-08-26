Microsoft's new Viva Glint 360 Feedback targets personal growth and development

Microsoft Viva Glint is a survey platform that measures and improves employee engagement and feedback within an organization. It offers visibility into the health of the business to the organization's leadership. Microsoft Viva Glint can be purchased either separately or as part of the Viva suite.

Today, Microsoft announced the availability of Viva Glint 360. It can offer leaders and employees increased self-awareness by providing them with valuable insights that a single perspective cannot, enhanced performance, and opportunities to learn and grow. 360s are also known as multi-rater feedback, multi-source feedback, or multi-source assessments.

This new Glint 360 Feedback program improves the end-to-end experience by making it easier for HR teams to create and manage feedback programs, for raters to give feedback, and for employees to understand feedback results and take action. Using Viva Glint 360, HR can automate key tasks in the 360 process and save time. For example, they will be able to create 360s easily for more people in an organization.

Microsoft claims that Viva Glint 360 is built on a methodology backed by the latest organizational research and best practices. In fact, the Viva Glint team conducted a study of academic research, commercial 360 models, and organizational competency frameworks. Viva Glint 360 now comes with an 18-item, out-of-the-box 360 survey, along with 24 alternate items. Also, Viva Glint customers will have unlimited access to 360s, allowing them to run multiple 360 programs in parallel.

Here's why Microsoft thinks 360s are useful inside an organization:

Research shows that 85% of people struggle with self-awareness - even though 95% of people believe they're self-aware. The goal of a 360 is to increase self-awareness about key strengths, blind spots, and the impact a leader has on others. Results identify opportunities to improve. 360s are a foundational step to professional growth and meaningful change. A 360 isn't a performance evaluation but is focused on a participant’s development.

While Microsoft didn't originally build Glint, it became part of its offerings after Microsoft's LinkedIn acquired Glint in 2018. A few years later, they integrated Glint into their Viva platform to provide a comprehensive survey solution for employee engagement.