The Amazon Fire TV Cube and the first-gen Fire TV 4K Max can now stream Xbox games

Just a few weeks ago, Amazon and Microsoft announced that owners of the current Fire TV 4K and Fire TV 4K Max streaming sticks could download the Xbox app and use it to stream and play Xbox games via a controller and an Xbox Game Pass Ulimiate subscription. Today, owners of two more Fire TV devices can do the same thing.

More Fire TVs are getting in on the fun



Grab your controller, Game Pass Ultimate, and download the Xbox app on your Fire TV to get started: https://t.co/tIFIEfKdIw pic.twitter.com/ZYF65AjNTq — Xbox (@Xbox) August 26, 2024

A post on the official Xbox X account has confirmed that owners of the current third-generation Amazon Fire TV Cube can download the Xbox app to stream and play games on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service. If you own the first-generation Amazon Fire TV 4K Max streaming stick, you can also stream and play Xbox Cloud Gaming titles.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube, currently discounted to $109.99, is a set-top box with hands-free voice control support via Amazon Alexa. It includes an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and Wi-Fi 6E support. It can stream movies and TV shows from thousands of apps with up to 4K resolution and supports Dolby Vision and Doby Atoms.

While the first-gen version of the Fire TV 4K Max is no longer available from Amazon, its owners can now stream Xbox Games as well. The current Fire TV 4K Max is discounted $20 down to $39.99, and the Fire TV 4K streaming stick is discounted $20 to $29.99.

Remember that you will need a compatible Xbox controller and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to play Xbox Cloud Gaming titles on all of these Fire TV products.

