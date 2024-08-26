Sony announces super-affordable WF-C510 truly wireless earbuds

Back in 2021, Sony first entered the budget wireless earbuds market with the WF-C500. The WF-C500 featured a compact design, easy-to-use functions, high-quality sound, and an affordable price tag of just $100. Today, Sony announced the successor to the popular WF-C500, the new WF-C510.

The new WF-C510 wireless earbuds deliver good sound quality, longer battery life, and a comfortable design at an even more affordable price. They are now available for $59.99 USD, and you can pre-order them today from Amazon.

Compared to the WF-C500, the WF-C510 has a smaller and more compact design to offer better comfort. In fact, Sony claims that the WF-C510 are their smallest-ever closed-type earbuds, allowing customers with smaller ears to achieve a more stable fit. Like many earbud vendors, Sony used extensive ear shape data to accomplish the WF-C510's shape and make it comfortable for as many people as possible.

A flat and wider surface button allows users to control the earbuds easily. With an IPX4 resistance rating, these earbuds can withstand splashes and sweat. Sony is offering them in blue, yellow, black, and white.

Similar to the earbuds, the new charging case is also smaller and thinner than the previous generation, allowing customers to easily carry it when required.

Battery life is the main highlight of these earbuds, apart from their super affordable price point. Sony claims that customers can enjoy a battery life of up to 10 hours. With just 5 minutes of quick charging, customers can get up to 60 minutes of listening time.

Unlike most affordable earbuds, the WF-C510 supports Multipoint Connection, allowing customers to connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. While the Ambient Sound Mode feature can keep customers aware of their surroundings, the Voice Focus feature will help them hear human voices while suppressing noise.

With DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), customers can boost the quality of compressed music files and enjoy streaming music with high-quality sound. They also support 360-degree Reality Audio for an immersive music experience. Customers can also personalize the sound settings within the Sony | Headphones Connect app with custom EQs.

Finally, the WF-C510 can easily be paired to an Android or Windows device with Fast Pair and Swift Pair support. Customers can also use either the left or right earbuds independently. To minimize environmental impact, the earbuds and case are partially made of recycled plastic and feature packaging made entirely without plastic.

You can order the new Sony WF-C510 truly wireless earbuds from Amazon for $59.99.

