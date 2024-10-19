Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to launch Japan defense satellite - TWIRL #186

While we have many launches coming up this week, there won't be any manned missions, according to the schedule so far. Most of the launches will see satellites launched for various entities that boost internet deliverance satellite constellations, such as Starlink and OneWeb.

Sunday, 20 October

Who: SpaceX

What: Falcon 9

When: 05:09 - 05:48 UTC

Where: California, US

Why: This mission will see SpaceX launch a Falcon 9 from Vandenberg AFB in California carrying 20 Gen 1 satellites for OneWeb. These satellites are similar to Starlink and provide internet for customers on Earth and airlines. The first stage of the rocket will perform a landing so it can be reused.

Monday, 21 October

Who: SpaceX

What: Falcon 9

When: 22:40 - 02:40 UTC

Where: Florida, US

Why: SpaceX will use a Falcon 9 again to launch 23 Starlink satellites into a low Earth orbit. This batch is known as Starlink Group 6-61, and you can use this identifier to track the satellites on apps and websites. The first stage of the rocket will likely perform a landing for reuse.

Tuesday, 22 October

Who: CNSA

What: Long March 6

When: 00:10 UTC

Where: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China

Why: This rocket will carry an unknown payload into orbit.

Wednesday, 23 October

Who: CNSA

What: Long March 2C

When: 01:05 UTC

Where: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China

Why: This rocket will carry an unknown payload into orbit.

Thursday, 24 October

Who: SpaceX

What: Falcon 9

When: 17:15 UTC

Where: California, US

Why: During this mission, SpaceX will use a Falcon 9 to launch the classified NROL-167 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office. This batch of satellites being launched apparently includes 21 satellites and is the fourth of up to six launches. The NRO's Proliferated Architecture constellation will consist of intelligence satellites capable of imaging and relaying data.

Saturday, 26 October

Who: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

What: H3-22S

When: 06:44 - 08:30 UTC

Where: Tanegashima Space Center, Japan

Why: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will launch an H3 rocket carrying the Kirameki 3 X-band comms satellite for the Japanese Ministry of Defense.

Recap

The first launch we got last week was SpaceX's fifth test flight of Starship and its Super Heavy booster. The mission was notable because the Super Heavy booster was successfully landed when the Mechazilla launch tower caught it.

Starship did land in the Indian Ocean but ultimately fell over.

Next up, SpaceX launched a Falcon Heavy carrying NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft from Florida. Europa Clipper is expected to arrive at Jupiter and perform flybys of its moon, Europa, in 2030.

The third mission was also done by SpaceX. This time, it launched a Falcon 9 carrying 23 Starlink satellites designated Starlink Group 10-10. They will operate in a low Earth orbit and provide internet services to customers on Earth. The first stage of the rocket landed on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. The first stage has previously supported ten missions, including ESA Euclid and four Starlink missions.

The next mission was another Falcon 9 launch, carrying 20 Starlink satellites known as Starlink Group 9-7. The first stage also landed on a droneship. The first stage has been used in 18 missions, including two Transporter and 11 Starlink missions.

We go to China for the fifth launch, where a Long March 6A blasted off carrying the second group of 18 SpaceSail Polar Orbit satellites. The SpaceSail Constellation provides global users with broadband internet services.

The sixth launch also came from China. A Long March 4C was launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center carrying the fifth Gaofen 12 Earth observation satellite. It entered its orbit successfully and will help with land surveys, urban planning, road network design, crop yield estimation and disaster relief.

Finally, SpaceX launched another Falcon 9 carrying 20 Starlink satellites called Starlink Group 8-19. The first stage landed on a droneship ready for reuse. The first stage has previously been used in 16 missions, including the launch of 8 Starlink missions.

That's all we have for you this week; check in next time!