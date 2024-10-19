Microsoft confirms app freezes when using camera in Windows 11 24H2

The recently launched Windows 11 version 24H2 has a pretty long list of known issues, and Microsoft has just confirmed more. The newly discovered bug might be a reason why some users are not "seeing" the update on their systems, as Microsoft placed an upgrade block to prevent a bad user experience.

According to a notification published in the official Windows documentation, certain Windows computers with Windows 11 24H2 installed might experience application freezes when using the integrated camera with features like face or object detection, including authenticating with Windows Hello facial recognition.

Unfortunately, at this point, there are no possible workarounds, so affected customers have to either go back to Windows 11 version 23H2 (or older) or sit tight and wait for Microsoft to release a fix. Users with previous Windows 11 and 10 versions will not be offered version 24H2 via Windows Update, and Microsoft recommends not attempting to update to the latest version manually. As for IT Admins, they can check Windows Update for Business reports with the safeguard ID 53340062.

Another bad thing about this issue is that there is no way to tell if your computer is affected by the bug or not. The only thing we know is that the bug applies to client versions of Windows 11 24H2. Therefore, customers with integrated cameras that support face and object detection who want to get to Windows 11 version 24H2 should either risk it all and update manually (click here if you have an unsupported PC) or wait for a fix. Microsoft says it is working on a resolution and provide more information when it is available.

Other known bugs in Windows 11 version 24H2 include incorrect Disk Cleanup reporting, fingerprint issues, compatibility problems with certain wallpaper apps, problems installing the update on certain ASUS devices, and more. You can check out the complete list in the official documentation.