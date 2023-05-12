Motorola Razr 40 Ultra press renders leaks ahead of launch

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is anticipated to hit stores soon. Recent leaks suggest the upcoming device will be known as the Moto Razr40 Ultra in Europe. This move aims to align the new Razr model with the already-released Edge 40 Pro, catering to the European market.

Prominent leaker Evan Blass recently shared (on Twitter) high-quality press renders of the Razr 40 Ultra, showcasing the phone in black, blue, and red color variants. These renders align with an earlier report suggesting the device will be available in Glacier Blue, Infinite Black, and Viva Magenta color options.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, which is anticipated to be the successor to the Moto Razr 2022, has been the subject of various leaks and rumors. Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang hinted that the device would feature significant improvements in design and performance. Initially, the handset was speculated to launch as the Moto Razr+ or Moto Razr 2023 in select regions.

Earlier reports have indicated that the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be a lightweight, sleek, foldable smartphone featuring spill and splash resistance. The leaked press renders reinforce the anticipated elegant appearance, showcasing a rear panel with two circular camera rings positioned horizontally alongside an LED flash panel.

The Razr 40 Ultra is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. Leaks have also hinted at configurations with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The cover display of the Razr 40 Ultra is rumored to have a resolution of 1056x1066 pixels. In contrast, the primary 120Hz AMOLED display on the inside is anticipated to feature a resolution of 2640x1080 pixels.

Regarding photography capabilities, the dual rear camera setup of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is rumored to include a 12-megapixel Sony IMX563 sensor and a 13-megapixel SK Hynix Hi1336 sensor. The front camera is expected to have a 32-megapixel OmniVision OV32B40 sensor.