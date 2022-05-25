Third-generation Motorola Razr leaks in hands-on video

Motorola was the first brand to introduce a vertical foldable phone in the form of the Motorola Razr. But that was 2019, and now the company is planning to release a third-generation Razr foldable phone to compete with the Galaxy Z Flip lineup. We already got some details about the device yesterday but now, renowned leaker @evleaks on Twitter has posted a hands-on video of what looks to be the next-generation Motorola Razr.

If the video is anything to go by, the device looks similar to the Galaxy Z Flip3 in the sense that it has no chin, something which was contentious among users. The outer screen seems to have gotten slightly bigger, so use-cases could go beyond checking notifications. Another important thing that the hands-on video has revealed is the placement of the fingerprint sensor which has now shifted from the back of the device to the right side.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the fourth-generation Z Flip is unlikely to be any different. There are other similarities between the designs of the two products. For example, the next-generation Razr foldable device will have narrow and symmetrical bezels. Also, Motorola seems to have adopted a punch-hole camera cutout for the device. The hands-on video shows that the next-generation Razr will have a dual-camera setup with LED flash on the back too.

Motorola Razr (third-gen) rumored specifications

While Motorola caught everyone's attention with its first vertical foldable phone, it wasn't really a flagship phone. But that might change with the third-generation Motorola Razr, as the company is rumored to pack all the latest pieces of hardware. If reports are to be believed, the device will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB/12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage.

The dual-camera setup could include a 50MP f/1.8 primary shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens that can also function as a macro. For video calling and selfies, it will reportedly rely on a 32MP lens.

The third-generation Motorola Razr may come in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue color options. It's expected to ship in China first from late July or early August.

