Mozilla outs Firefox 136.0.2 to fix cookie-deleting issue, high CPU usage on Windows, more

Firefox 136 has received another bug-fixing update. Version 136.0.2 is now available for download with patches for a few important issues affecting users' browsing experience. Mozilla resolved problems with the browser auto-cleaning cookies and site data, high CPU usage on Windows PCs in certain scenarios, a few UI issues here and there, and more.

Here is the changelog:

Version 136.0.2, first offered to Release channel users on March 18, 2025 Fixed: Fixed a bug where "Cookies and site data" and "Temporary cached files and pages" were unexpectedly enabled after updating to Firefox 136 for users with "History" and/or "Site settings" set to clear on shutdown in previous versions.

Affected users already on Firefox 136 can disable these settings in "Privacy & Security".

Fixed an issue where the Primary Password prompt appeared in unexpected situations.

Fixed visibility issues with radio buttons on dark backgrounds. (Bug 1951930)

Fixed high CPU usage on Windows when the screen was locked or the laptop lid was closed. Web Platform: Disabled support for the CookieStore API due to compatibility concerns. The API will be enabled later once the compatibility issues have been addressed.

Firefox 136.0.2 follows version 136.0.1, which was released last week to address other cookie-related issues and bugs with certain keyboard shortcuts. As for version 136.0, it arrived on March 4 with an updated sidebar, vertical tabs, hardware-accelerated HEVC playback on macOS, hardware video decoding on Linux systems with AMD GPUs, and more.

Firefox is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. You can download it from the official website or the Microsoft Store if you use Windows 10 or Windows 11. If, for some reason, you are still on Windows 7, you can still use Firefox 115 ESR, which will remain supported for a few more months.