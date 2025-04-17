NBA 2K25 and Skull and Bones join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

It's time for another round of Xbox Free Play Days, the Microsoft promotion that offers fresh games to play for no extra cost for Game Pass subscribers every weekend. This weekend, the company has revealed two more titles, them being NBA 2K25 and Skull and Bones. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core members can jump in right away, and any progress they make also carries over automatically if the players decide to purchase the games afterward.

From the duo, Skull and Bones is the Ubisoft-developed naval adventure game that has you entering a pirate-themed world focused on cooperative play. Outside of exploring the world, battling other ships, looting treasure, customizing your own vessels, and taking part in events, the title has a whole campaign attached to it too. Ubisoft also just kicked off the game's second year of updates.

Here's how the studio describes the setting:

Live out your pirate fantasy in a world inspired by the second Golden age of Piracy filled with cutthroats, warring factions, and clashing megacorporations. Encounter diverse wildlife and discover a biodiverse landscape as you craft and command up to 13 different ships, each with unique perks, to conquer the lawless seas.

Meanwhile, sports fans are able to jump into NBA 2K25. This basketball experience for sports fans touts an updated career mode, an enhanced "dribble engine" for authentic movements from players, streetball options, reworked shooting, and even more animation realism over previous versions.

Here's how the developer describes the experience:

Command every court with authenticity and realism Powered by ProPLAY™, giving you ultimate control over how you play in NBA 2K25. Define your legacy in MyCAREER, MyTEAM, MyNBA, and The W. Express yourself with an array of customization options and explore an all-new City rich with opportunity.

Here are the two latest Free Play Days games and their supported platforms:

This Free Play Days promotion will end on Sunday, April 20, at 11:59 pm PT. Expect another round of games to enter the program next Thursday, too.