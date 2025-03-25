Netflix joins Apple TV+ and Disney+ in supporting HDR10+ streaming

Netflix has announced the introduction of HDR10+ support for its content. The feature will be available on hardware supporting both the AV1 video codec and the HDR10+ standard, which offers a wider color gamut and higher dynamic contrast than the HDR10 standard supports.

To access HDR10+ content on Netflix, members will need to subscribe to the company's Premium plan, which currently costs $24.99 per month in the US. It also provides 4K streaming and spatial audio support.

While HDR10+ content will initially be scarce, Netflix says it is ramping up the inclusion of HDR10+ titles in its catalog in the coming years. The new format will supplement Netflix's existing HDR10 and Dolby Vision options, providing consumers with more choices for an elite viewing experience.

AV1-SDR is already the second most streamed codec at Netflix, behind H.264/AVC, which has been around for over 20 years! With the addition of HDR10+ streams to AV1, we expect the day is not far when AV1 will be the most streamed codec at Netflix. To enhance our offering, we have been adding HDR10+ streams to both new releases and existing popular HDR titles. AV1-HDR10+ now accounts for 50% of all eligible viewing hours. We will continue expanding our HDR10+ offerings with the goal of providing an HDR10+ experience for all HDR titles by the end of this year¹.

HDR10+ is an open and royalty-free HDR format that dynamically adjusts metadata on a frame-by-frame basis, optimizing the picture quality for each scene. While similar to Dolby Vision in its dynamic HDR capabilities, HDR10+ offers an alternative standard without licensing fees. Other streaming platforms, such as Apple TV+ and Disney+, have also begun supporting HDR10+.

With top TV brands such as Samsung already supporting HDR10+ on their current smart TVs, Netflix's adoption of the format should make it easier for consumers to access.