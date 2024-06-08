Samsung to upgrade the Galaxy S24's Instant Slow-Mo feature with HDR10+

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series was the first AI-feature-packed phone from the Korean giant. It introduced multiple generative AI features, but one of the most talked-about features is the Instant Slow-Mo feature.

Notably, the Instant Slow-Mo feature lets you slow down a normal video you are watching in your gallery by pressing and holding down the video. Samsung achieves this by using generative AI to fill the frames in a video by creating new ones and inserting them in between the real frames. I've been using the Galaxy S24 Ultra since day one, and the feature works brilliantly.

Now, according to new information from an official Samsung Korea moderator, Samsung is working on adding HDR10+ support to the Galaxy S24's Instant Slow-Mo feature. Currently, you cannot use the Instant Slow-Mo feature on HDR10+ videos. However, according to the moderator, HDR10+ support will arrive soon, and you will be able to slow down HDR10+ videos without losing the video's dynamic range.

The official moderator also said that HDR10+ support for the Instant Slow-Mo feature will be introduced with the next software update. However, there is no clarity if they meant the next regular software update or the next OS update.

Samsung has been rolling out generative AI features, it introduced the Galaxy S24 series, to older Galaxy models as well. Samsung has confirmed that the Instant Slow-Mo feature will come to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series, but again, there isn't any timeline for the rollout.

At present, Samsung is also gearing up for the second Unpacked event of the year, where the company is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold6 and the Galaxy Z Flip6, along with the Galaxy Watch7 series and the Galaxy Watch Ultra (aka Galaxy Watch X). There are also rumors of the Galaxy Buds3 series and a pocket-friendly Galaxy Watch FE.