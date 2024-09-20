Civilization VI, Street Fighter IV, and more announced for Netflix' games library

The huge number of games Netflix is offering to its subscribers is getting injected with some high profile titles soon. The streaming giant announced during its Geeked Week 2024 presentation that titles like Civilization VI, Street Fighter IV, Monument Valley, and Tales of the Shire will be available to subscribers via their mobile devices at no extra cost.

The millions of subscribers the platform holds will gain access to the Platinum edition of Civilization VI. This means they get the base game, Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions, plus a bunch of extra civilizations and scenarios to play around with in this award-winning 5X strategy title.

Alongside it, the version of Street Fighter IV Netflix will be offering is the Champion Edition. This means the complete 32-fighter roster will be available to subscribers from the get-go. Cross-play will be enabled across Android and iOS as well.

At the same time, the hit cooperative survival experience from Klei Entertainment Don't Starve Together; the upcoming The Lord of the Rings spin-off entry about relaxing hobbits, Tales of the Shire; and the next installment in the award-winning puzzle experience, Monument Valley 3.

Other titles announced at the event are Squid Game: Unleashed, Carmen Sandiego, Chicken Run: Eggstraction, Lab Rat, and Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game:

Play as Carmen Sandiego and travel the globe by following a trail of clues to capture a master thief. Enter the twisted competitions of Squid Game: Unleashed and customize your character while challenging other players to be the last one standing! Or delight in the simple joys of a hobbit’s life with Tales of the Shire, a life sim game set in Tolkien’s literary world of Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

As the company states it, all games are "all included with your Netflix subscription, with no added fees, ads, or in-game purchases."