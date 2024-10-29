Windows 11's Phone Link app has lost phone removal function

Connecting your device to a Windows 11 computer is fairly easy, thanks to the Phone Link app. This Windows 11 software lets you view notifications, make or receive phone calls, and use mobile apps straight onto the big screen of your Windows 11 laptop or computer. However, if you prefer not to keep your device connected to the PC indefinitely, then you need to unlink the phone from the app.

Unfortunately, it appears that many users are finding it difficult to unlink or remove their phones from the Windows 11 Phone Link app. According to multiple users (via XDA Developers), the Phone Link app on Windows 11 has lost some of its functionalities, with the most notable being the ability to remove a device from the app.

Previously, you could easily remove your device from the app by tapping the 3-dot menu icon next to the device name under the "Devices" section inside "Settings" and selecting "Remove." Windows users on the Microsoft Feedback Hub have reported that the 3-dot menu icon is now missing from the "Devices" section.

At the moment, it is unclear whether the removal of the phone unlink feature is intentional or not. A Microsoft engineer on the Feedback Hub attempted to resolve the issue by simply providing the old steps to unlink the device from the 3-dot menu icon, which suggests Microsoft may not be aware of this feature removal.

Fortunately, you aren't stuck with your phone connected to the Phone Link app forever because there is a workaround available. All you need to do is sign out of the account that you have used to set up Phone Link to unlink your device. The downside of this solution is that it will remove all linked devices if you have more than one connected under the same account.