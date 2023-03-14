New Bing Chat updates include large context in Creative tone mode

It's already been a busy week for Microsoft's Bing Chat service. The chatbot AI's turns have increased to 150 daily and 15 per turn. Also, Microsoft finally admitted the worst kept secret in tech: Bing Chat is using a customized version of OpenAI's GPT-4.

That's not all that Microsoft is working on, however. Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft's head of Advertising and Web Services, has been using his Twitter page to sneak out a couple of other announcements. One of them is that the large context for Bing Chat's Creative mode "is shipped to a 100%"

Another good news for Bing Chat: the large context in Creative Mode is shipped to a 100%. Finally! A perfect companion to the Edge production sidebar release. Quite a day, hah? — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 14, 2023

When someone asked if Creative Mode now has "the 8k / 32k context window", Parakhin declined to answer, and even gave a complement to Google's Bard chat AI team in the process:

Sorry, don't want to make life easier for Bard developers - they are very smart people, need every advantage we can get :-) — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 14, 2023

Another person asked about putting in faster responses, and Parakhin replied that it was very close to going live.

Reading to ship 100% as we speak! I have my tweet about that all typed up, ready to post :-) — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 14, 2023

One of the new features in GPT-4 is the ability to combine text and images from the user to get a response from the chatbot. When a user asked Parakhin if "Image uploading will be implemented" in Bing Chat, his response indicated that might not happen for a while due to the need to add more GPUs.

It is much more expensive, we need to roll out the current functionality wide first. It's all about bringing in more GPUs. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 14, 2023

Microsoft talked about how it worked with OpenAI to create the supercomputers needed to run ChatGPT and Bing Chat in a blog post earlier this week.