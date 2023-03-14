New Bing Chat updates include large context in Creative tone mode

It's already been a busy week for Microsoft's Bing Chat service. The chatbot AI's turns have increased to 150 daily and 15 per turn. Also, Microsoft finally admitted the worst kept secret in tech: Bing Chat is using a customized version of OpenAI's GPT-4.

That's not all that Microsoft is working on, however. Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft's head of Advertising and Web Services, has been using his Twitter page to sneak out a couple of other announcements. One of them is that the large context for Bing Chat's Creative mode "is shipped to a 100%"

When someone asked if Creative Mode now has "the 8k / 32k context window", Parakhin declined to answer, and even gave a complement to Google's Bard chat AI team in the process:

Another person asked about putting in faster responses, and Parakhin replied that it was very close to going live.

One of the new features in GPT-4 is the ability to combine text and images from the user to get a response from the chatbot. When a user asked Parakhin if "Image uploading will be implemented" in Bing Chat, his response indicated that might not happen for a while due to the need to add more GPUs.

Microsoft talked about how it worked with OpenAI to create the supercomputers needed to run ChatGPT and Bing Chat in a blog post earlier this week.

