Bing Chat daily turn limits expand to 150, and per session turns to 15

Neowin · with 0 comments

Microsoft Bing chat

Microsoft is quickly expanding the limits of its Bing Chat chatbot AI in terms of the number of chat turn sessions. Today, Microsoft's Yusuf Mehdi, the company's Corporate Vice President and its Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, posted a Twitter message stating the daily chat turn limit had been expanded from 120 turns to 150. He added that the per session turn limit had also been expanded from 10 to 15.

In the same Twitter message, Mehdi stated that the Bing Chat team was making a change to the Balanced option in the Bing Chat Tone Selector. He stated:

Testing an optimization on “Balanced” mode to significantly improve perf resulting in shorter, quicker responses. Precise & Creative modes remain unchanged providing a diversity of experiences.

Microsoft is still working to add even more features to Bing Chat. Its number one addition request is to add the ability to save chats, which the company is working on.

Report a problem with article
NFT written on a background with a collage of images and crying emoji on all four sides
Next Article

Meta decides to wind down its work with NFTs, will use other methods to help creators
Image of Microsoft Supercomputer
Previous Article

Microsoft shows how it combines Azure with NVIDIA chips to make AI supercomputers

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement