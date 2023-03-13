Bing Chat daily turn limits expand to 150, and per session turns to 15

Microsoft is quickly expanding the limits of its Bing Chat chatbot AI in terms of the number of chat turn sessions. Today, Microsoft's Yusuf Mehdi, the company's Corporate Vice President and its Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, posted a Twitter message stating the daily chat turn limit had been expanded from 120 turns to 150. He added that the per session turn limit had also been expanded from 10 to 15.

Two updates: Bing Chat limits moving to 15 /150.



Testing an optimization on “Balanced” mode to significantly improve perf resulting in shorter, quicker responses. Precise & Creative modes remain unchanged providing a diversity of experiences.



Let us know what you think. — Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) March 13, 2023

In the same Twitter message, Mehdi stated that the Bing Chat team was making a change to the Balanced option in the Bing Chat Tone Selector. He stated:

Microsoft is still working to add even more features to Bing Chat. Its number one addition request is to add the ability to save chats, which the company is working on.