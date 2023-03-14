Reddit is down, but a fix is currently under development

Folks online are panicking that the popular online forum Reddit is, as of this writing, experiencing an outage for many users. The official Reddit Support Twitter page admitted to the outage around 12:18 pm Pacific time (3:18 pm Eastern time.

That's the bad news. The good news is that just before 1 pm Pacific time, the Reddit Support Twitter page posted an update, stating they have found an "internal systems issue" and are currently working to fix the issue.

Identified: We've identified an internal systems issue and are working to determine a fix. https://t.co/H3Lt6FkrDl — Reddit Status (@redditstatus) March 14, 2023

We will update this article when the site is back online, and hopefully get more info on what caused the downtime in the first place.

In Early February 2023, Reddit suffered a security breach. One of its employees was fooled by a phishing scam that created a landing page of Reddit's own intranet site. The hackers who created the false site were able to take a look at Reddit's code, along with some internal documents. At time there was no indication of any breach of Reddit's primary production systems.