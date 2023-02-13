New Windows drivers for Surface Duo fix Windows Updates, rotation, more

A set of fan-made drivers make it possible to run Windows instead of Android on the original dual-screen Surface Duo. Gustave Monce, the project's developer, has released a new update to address several notable bugs. Here is what is new.

Surface Duo drivers version 2302.39 contain no new features or upgrades. However, they fix broken Windows updates and display rotation. In addition, they resolve issues reported by the Microsoft INF Verification tool.

Running Windows 11 on the original Surface Duo is still a quirky experiment rather than a fully-fledged alternative for the stock Android. The developer themselves say the drivers are in preview, so bugs or issues should not surprise you. Moreover, maintaining the installation requires some tinkering. The device's sensors may require manual driver updates from Device Manager, as noted in the official release notes:

Due to some specific changes sensor functionality may only work on upgraded devices from earlier driver versions to newer driver versions after doing a manual driver update on the device itself, using Device Manager. If this issue affects you, and it should if you upgraded from an older driver release, open device manager, right click each "Qualcomm Sensor" device, select "Update Device", then select "Pick from a list", then select "Manually select from list", then select the first Qualcomm device offered, and click next. Repeat this for all sensor devices, and then reboot the device. Sensors should now work flawlessly.

Here are the known issues you should beware of when installing Windows 11 on the Surface Duo:

Calling is not working under Windows 11 Version 22H2 and higher

Flipping the device is not smooth

Charging remains unavailable in Windows, please charge on Android

Users upgrading from releases older than the January ones may want to clean install again.

Finally, it is worth noting that the latest driver versions are only available for the original Surface Duo. The Surface Duo 2 will get some love in the upcoming release. If you are curious to experiment with running Windows 11 on the original Surface Duo, grab one on Amazon for as little as $314.

You can download Surface Duo drivers for Windows from the project's GitHub repository.

