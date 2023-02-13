Surprise! Dead Island 2 is now launching a week earlier on April 21

After years and years of delays, Dead Island 2 is finally getting ready to be unleashed to gamers. In fact, the developers of the zombie open world action game sequel now say it will come out one week earlier than previously announced.

The official Dead Island Twitter page says that the sequel is not only gold (meaning the game is now completed and ready to be placed on game discs) but it will now be coming out on April 21. That's a week earlier than the previous date of April 28.

You asked for it, you got it. Dead Island 2 went gold and it's coming out a week early.

See you in HELL-A on April 21, 2023.#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/8Gu28bIcUS — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) February 13, 2023

The message didn't give a reason for this earlier launch, but we suspect that it might have to do with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's own release date change. Publisher Electronic Arts recently pushed its release date back six weeks to April 28. It's very possible that Dead Island 2 developer Dambuster Studios and publisher Deep Silver wanted to get out the way from Respawn's Star Wars game.

In any event, fans of Dead Island are likely happy that the sequel will get a slightly earlier release. The sequel was first announced way back in 2014, and since then, it has been delayed and even switched development teams more than once before finally setting on the UK-based Dambuster Studios. The sequel itself, ironically, won't be set on a tropical island resort like the first game. Rather, Dead Island 2 takes plans some time later, when the zombie apocalypse has hit Los Angeles.