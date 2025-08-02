New Windows Terminal updates fix crashes, pasting issues, and more

Microsoft has released a duo of Windows Terminal updates. One is available for Windows Terminal 1.22 in the Stable Channel, while the second update is for Windows Terminal 1.23 Preview. Both updates pack bug fixes and small improvements (and an apology to Canonical for breaking their icons). No new features in today's updates, so stand by for version 1.24, which is expected to be an "excellent release," according to the developers.

Notable fixes in the updates include patches for Terminal crashing when closing multiple panes, pasting issues, and more. Here is the changelog for Windows Terminal 1.22.12111.0:

When you have multiple profiles with the same name, we will now save/restore the right one during session restoration

We've resolved an issue where pasting with Ctrl held down would result in a corrupt first character (and I then forgot to put this into the preview build)

Closing multiple panes at once should no longer send Terminal into outer space, never to return

More TSF IMEs that request bad color combinations will be properly handled

"Clear Buffer" now makes a better attempt at preserving the row your cursor is on

Icons can once again refer to http URLs, while we work out a proper solution in #19143

All of the DLLs, EXEs and a few more files that come with Terminal now have proper version info resources including names and locales

Here is the changelog for Windows Terminal Preview 1.23.12102.0:

When you have multiple profiles with the same name, we will now save/restore the right one during session restoration

Closing multiple panes at once should no longer send Terminal into outer space, never to return

Scrollbar marks will now appear without you having to scroll or resize

Using cooked read (cmd.exe, for example) in the alternate screen buffer will no longer cause a crash

We will no longer duplicate variable names we add to WSLENV

More TSF IMEs that request bad color combinations will be properly handled

Terminal once again understands that it is not supposed to share between two users on the same desktop

When Terminal is set as your default console host, it will receive incoming console applications much more reliably (and not crash just for the fun of it)

"Clear Buffer" now makes a better attempt at preserving the row your cursor is on

Icons can once again refer to http URLs, while we work out a proper solution in #19143

All of the DLLs, EXEs and a few more files that come with Terminal now have proper version info resources including names and locales

You can update Windows Terminal through the Microsoft Store here and here (preview). The app is also available on GitHub.