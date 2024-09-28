Microsoft releases new Windows Terminal updates with bug fixes

Microsoft has released two updates for Windows Terminal. Version 1.22.2702.0 is available for those testing preview releases, and version 1.21.2701.0 for the Stable Channel. Unlike the previous update, which was dubbed as the biggest Terminal release, this week's updates feature small improvements and bug fixes.

However, it is worth noting that Windows Terminal 1.21.2701.0 is currently available only on GitHub—Microsoft detected a "pretty annoying hanging issue" on systems with Windows 11 version 23H2, so it paused the rollout. A fix for affected customers will be available soon via Windows Update.

Here is the changelog for Windows Terminal 1.21.2701.0:

Changes: Alt+Keypad Plus is no longer eaten unless EnableHexNumpad is enabled in the registry.

You can now configure the default input scope for the IME with an option on the Startup page or the JSON key defaultInputScope (enum default (default), alphanumericHalfWidth); this should allow you to force Terminal to accept English input even if you usually type in a different language. Bug Fixes: You can now successfully input more than one Emoji at once on Windows 10.

In cmd and python (and other users of console line input), choosing a command from history will no longer insert it back into history a second time.

Some localizations have been updated for correctness.

Terminal has gotten much better about transferring focus to windows spawned by (and under, or above) hosted console applications.

The search box will no longer cover up search results in the top right (unless there's nowhere to scroll).

We will try much harder to keep your scroll position from changing when you have the search box open but are not looking at the results.

And here are the changes and fixes in Windows Terminal Preview 1.22.2702.0:

Changes wt x-save was accidentally turned off in the Preview build, and has been turned on.

The Command Prompt "quick fix" feature was accidentally turned off in the Preview build, and has been turned on.

RIS (ESC c) will now return the color scheme to your preferred default if the application has modified it.

Alt+Keypad Plus is no longer eaten unless EnableHexNumpad is enabled in the registry.

The tab switcher will now display each tab's color, if one is set, in addition to the other information about the tab.

You can now configure the default input scope for the IME with an option on the Startup page or the JSON key defaultInputScope (enum default (default), alphanumericHalfWidth); this should allow you to force Terminal to accept English input even if you usually type in a different language. Bug Fixes The "Clear Buffer" command now clears the buffer again. Novel!

In cmd and python (and other users of console line input), choosing a command from history will no longer insert it back into history a second time.

The experimental.colorSelection actions will once again work (after we broke them in the action refactoring).

Some localizations have been updated for correctness.

Terminal has gotten much better about transferring focus to windows spawned by (and under, or above) hosted console applications.

We will try much harder to keep your scroll position from changing when you have the search box open but are not looking at the results.

You can find more details about the latest Windows Terminal updates, including links to manual downloads, in the official Windows Terminal GitHub repository.