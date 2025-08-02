Weekend PC Game Deals: Evo fighters, Racing Fests, and QuakeCon specials

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
The Epic Games Store's freebie offer refreshed earlier this week with two more PC games to claim. The latest drops are Keylocker and Pilgrims, arriving as two indie games to add to your library.
Pilgrims is from Machinarium and Samorost developer Amanita Design and comes offering a point-and-click adventure with a focus on being playful and replayable. Next, Keylocker is a turn-based rhythm JRPG with a cyberpunk aesthetic. The Chrono Trigger-inspired title has a mix of turn-based combat and real-time rhythm mechanics.
The Pilgrims and Keylocker giveaways will last until August 7. On the same day, Road Redemption and 112 Operator will arrive as the latest freebies on the Epic Games Store.
As for new bundles, a cooperative-focused collection landed from Humble only yesterday.
The aptly named Better With 4 Friends bundle lands with only a single games tier. It carries SpiderHeck, Moving Out, Fling to the Finish, Unrailed, Embr, Towerfall Ascension, Rivals of Aether, and Portal Knights.
To get all these co-op games, you will have to put down $10. Don't forget that a new Humble Choice bundle will debut next week too.
Free Events
Right now, there are four games that are free to try over the weekend on Steam.
From the bunch, WWE 2K25 comes in touting hundreds of wrestlers from multiple generations for both single-player and multiplayer action. Next, FPS sim fans have Squad 44 to try out with its high-intensity battles.
If it's cooperative play that you're looking for, the 16-player rounds of Starship Troopers: Extermination will be up your alley for action-packed bug killing. Lastly, Rivals of Aether II joins the free event pile for you to test out your platform fighting skills as Evo kicks off.
Big Deals
It's a weekend that has sales coming in from Evo, Steam's latest Racing Fest, and even high-profile QuakeCon specials. With those and more, here are our hand-picked big deals for the weekend:
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – $32.99 on Steam
- Witchfire – $31.99 on Steam
- WWE 2K25 – $29.99 on Steam
- TEKKEN 8 – $29.99 on Steam
- JDM: Japanese Drift Master – $26.24 on Steam
- The Sims 2 Legacy Collection – $23.99 on Steam
- Palworld – $22.49 on Steam
- Automobilista 2 – $19.99 on Steam
- GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- – $19.99 on Steam
- Rivals of Aether II – $19.49 on Steam
- Mortal Kombat 1 – $16.49 on Steam
- Wreckfest – $14.99 on Steam
- Against the Storm – $14.99 on Steam
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 – $14.99 on Steam
- Starship Troopers: Extermination – $14.99 on Steam
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – $13.99 on Steam
- The Crew Motorfest – $13.99 on Steam
- It Takes Two – $11.99 on Steam
- RIDE 5 – $11.99 on Steam
- Detroit: Become Human – $11.99 on Steam
- DEATHLOOP – $11.99 on Steam
- WILD HEARTS – $10.49 on Steam
- F1 Manager 2024 – $10.49 on Steam
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order – $9.99 on Steam
- Assetto Corsa Competizione – $9.99 on Steam
- Sifu – $9.99 on Steam
- DOOM Eternal – $9.99 on Steam
- Immortals of Aveum – $8.99 on Steam
- A Way Out – $8.99 on Steam
- STAR WARS Battlefront™ II – $7.99 on Steam
- Dead by Daylight – $7.99 on Steam
- Fallout 4 – $7.99 on Steam
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate – $7.99 on Steam
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR™ – $6.99 on Steam
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition – $6.59 on Steam
- STAR WARS: Squadrons – $5.99 on Steam
- Titanfall 2 – $5.99 on Steam
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – $5.99 on Steam
- Prey – $5.99 on Steam
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $5.99 on Steam
- Burnout Paradise Remastered – $4.99 on Steam
- Unravel – $4.99 on Steam
- The Saboteur – $4.99 on Steam
- SPORE – $4.99 on Steam
- Battlefield V – $4.99 on Steam
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection – $4.99 on Steam
- Assetto Corsa – $4.99 on Steam
- Need for Speed Unbound – $4.89 on Steam
- Riders Republic – $3.99 on Steam
- DOOM – $3.99 on Steam
- Hitman: Absolution – $1.99 on Steam
- Hitman: Blood Money – $0.99 on Steam
- Hitman: Codename 47 – $0.79 on Steam
- Keylocker – $0 on Epic Store
- Pilgrims – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The GOG store has plenty of DRM-free games on sale this weekend too. Here are some highlights:
- DREDGE - Complete Edition - $26.79 on GOG
- Manor Lords - $25.99 on GOG
- Timberborn - $24.49 on GOG
- Medieval Dynasty - $20.99 on GOG
- Against the Storm - $14.99 on GOG
- Wartales - $13.99 on GOG
- The Planet Crafter - $13.91 on GOG
- Project Wingman - $12.49 on GOG
- Sovereign Syndicate - $9.99 on GOG
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition - $9.99 on GOG
- Mad Max - $9.99 on GOG
- Midnight Fight Express - $9.99 on GOG
- Noita - $7.99 on GOG
- Evil West - $7.49 on GOG
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $5.99 on GOG
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition - $5.99 on GOG
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $5.99 on GOG
- Assassin's Creed: Director's Cut - $4.99 on GOG
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 on GOG
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition - $3.99 on GOG
- Batman: Arkham Origins - $3.99 on GOG
- Jade Empire: Special Edition - $3.74 on GOG
- LEGO City Undercover - $2.99 on GOG
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut - $2.99 on GOG
- Ape Out - $2.99 on GOG
- Saints Row 2 - $2.49 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
