New World and two anime games join Free Play Days on Xbox this weekend

Microsoft has just activated another Free Play Days promotion on Xbox platforms. This time, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core subscribers can jump into three titles over the weekend for no extra cost, with any progress they make carrying over if they do decide to purchase them afterward. The games available are New World: Aeternum, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4.

For MMORPG fans, New World: Aeternum comes in from Amazon Games, offering a fantasy realm to explore, where everyone who sets foot on a mysterious island ends up being immortal. Here, you'll be gathering resources, controlling settlements, going questing with friends, and frequently fighting a large range of monsters (or each other).

The next duo is for anime fans. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has players time-traveling to the past as a custom Dragon Ball character to make sure historical moments from the storyline happen just as fans remember. While the world itself is a massive one, fights happen in 3D arenas, taking cues from notable locations in the anime universe.

Lastly, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is an action-packed adventure featuring large-scale battles, destructible environments, boss fights, and more. You take control of one of over 40 playable characters from the hugely popular franchise, each with unique and familiar abilities. The combat involves the game throwing hundreds of enemies at you, similar to the Warriors series, and you use massive combos and AOE attacks to take them down.

Here are the games revealed today for the Free Play Days promotion and their supported platforms:

This Free Play Days promotion will end on Sunday, February 27, at 11:59 pm PT.