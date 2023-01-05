New Xbox Series X bundle includes Forza Horizon 5 and tons of extras

Microsoft has introduced the new Xbox Series X – Forza Horizon 5 Bundle, available for $559 worldwide. Inside, customers will get an Xbox Series X, a wireless controller, and Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition with Hot Wheels Expansion, VIP Pass, Car Pass, Welcome Pack, and another expansion when it's available.

The Forza Horizon 5 Xbox bundle will arrive in the US, Canada, and some Asian markets this week before expanding to Europe, Latin America, and other regions later in the month. You can find the bundle in the Microsoft Store as well as at participating retailers around the world, obviously, prices will vary based on where you live.

“You’ll get to explore the vibrant and ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico in the world’s greatest cars with 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power, DirectX ray tracing, a custom SSD, and 4K gaming,” Microsoft said, describing the game’s performance on Xbox Series X consoles. “The power of the Xbox Series X console delivers incredible realism and immersion with a world rendered in higher detail and with extreme draw distances.”

Aside from the hardware and games, players will get a VIP Pass, Car Pass, and Welcome Pack. Included in the VIP Pass are three exclusive Forza Edition cars, Crown Flair, Vanity Items, Emote and Car Horn, Player House, Double Credit race rewards, weekly bonus Super Wheelspins, and more.

With Car Pass, customers get 42 new cars including 8 Formula Drift Cars, plus a one-time grant of each car to your in-game garage. Finally, the Welcome Pack provides you with 5 special pre-tuned cars, a Player House, a one-time grant to own any car from the game’s Autoshow, and 3 one-time grants for any Common or Rare clothing items.