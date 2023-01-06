New from Ring: Car Cam offers advanced security for your vehicle

Ring has announced its Ring Car Cam to help bring the security of its security cameras to the car. Similar to other devices, the Car Cam will connect to the Ring App on your phone so should anyone try to break in you’ll catch footage which may help the police to track down your vehicle if it gets stolen or to find the perpetrator if something gets stolen from the vehicle. The Ring Car Cam is now available for pre-order.

The Ring Car Cam is quite an advanced piece of kit, it has dual-facing cameras so it can film inside and outside of the vehicle. Using smart sensors, it can detect break-ins to your vehicle, it will then alert your Ring App so you can respond and you’ll be able to get footage live. Additionally, there’s a microphone and speaker on the camera in case you want to speak to anyone in the car from your phone.

“Ring Car Cam plugs into and is powered by your vehicle’s battery via the OBD-II port, which enables it to detect and record events even when your car is turned off. It securely attaches to your car windshield and dashboard, and the cable can be neatly tucked away out of sight,” Ring said, explaining how the device works. “Wi-Fi connectivity means Car Cam will send real-time alerts to your phone when it’s connected to your home Wi-Fi, while LTE connectivity keeps the device connected on the move (LTE is available with an optional Ring Protect Go subscription).”

Ring says it has designed the Car Cam with a privacy-first attitude, for example, when the camera is recording an LED light will indicate that it’s capturing video and audio. In addition, there’s a privacy shutter on the inside-facing camera that can disable interior video and audio when closed. If you want to use it, there’s also optional video end-to-end encryption.

The Ring Car Cam will begin shipping in the US next month but you can pre-order now for $199.99. If you buy now it’ll be cheaper because the company plans to push the price up to $249.99 once it begins shipping. If you want Ring Protect Go for LTE connectivity, that’ll cost $6 per month or $60 per year.

