Newegg brings Amazon Prime Day early as Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD hits its lowest price

There has never been a better time to upgrade your storage with an SSD and we are not joking here. Over the last few months or so, hardware, in general, has been extremely affordable compared to what they were a couple of years ago, and products like graphics cards, processors, and of course, storage components like SSDs and HDDs, have been the cheapest they have ever been.

In this article, we cover the 2TB 980 Pro PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD from Samsung that is selling at the lowest it has ever been and so it is hard to not recommend them to our buyers.

The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the most reliable NVMe SSDs in the market and it is currently available on Newegg for just $117 (the 2TB model), which is the cheapest the 980 Pro has ever been. It's almost as if Amazon's Prime Day sale has arrived on Newegg early.

Even though the same SSD is also available on Amazon, the drive costs more than $5 (~4.4%) than what Newegg is asking for it.

