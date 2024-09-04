Want external SSD? Samsung's popular T7 and T5 Evo 2TB 4TB models are still at six-month low

Samsung is still offering its T7, T7 Shield, and T5 Evo external portable SSDs at the lowest price in six months. These apply to both 4TB and 2TB variants so you can pick your pick (buying links towards the end of the article).

As you may have guessed from the names, the T7 is the faster of the two and offers up to 1,050 MB/s of speed compared to 460 MB/s on the T5 Evo. So if are after higher speeds, spending the extra amount is most certainly worth it, provided you are not held back by the USB interface. Speaking of which, the T7 requires USB 3.2 Gen 2 while the T5 Evo needs USB 3.2 Gen 1.

Samsung T7 Shield in its three different color variants

The T7 also has a rugged variant called the T7 Shield and it too is available for sale today. While SSDs are far more resilient to drops compared to mechanical hard disk drives (HDDs), it may still be better to opt for the Shield version either way as they are both priced the same.

On Windows, they support exFAT and NTFS file formats while on Mac, it supports HFS (Hierarchical File System) too.

Get the Samsung portable SSDs at the links below (note the T7 and T7 Shiled SSD prices can vary by color):

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they may have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.