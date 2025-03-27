Nintendo unveils Virtual Game Cards, letting you share Switch digital games with others

Nintendo is overhauling how digital games function in its Nintendo Switch consoles, implementing a new system that attempts to mimic the process of using a physical game cartridge. Announced during the Nintendo Direct presentation held today, the new feature is aptly titled Virtual Game Cards.

Purchasing digital games on Switch devices will soon give players "Virtual Game Cards" instead, giving them new uses. Users will be able to load and eject these game cards via the software. More importantly, they will even be able to share games with other Switch consoles.

Anybody who has access to more than one Switch console will be able to share games using this method. They simply need to eject a Virtual Game Card from the first Switch and insert it into the other Switch via the software. A link between the consoles must be made locally when doing this for the first time though. After that, any more loading and ejections can be made via a normal online connection.

Meanwhile, this functionality is also being extended to those using Nintendo Family accounts. Anyone inside these groups is able to share owned games with others by ejecting them and sending it. Nintendo is only allowing only one share per attached family account though. Also, there's a 14-day timer for this lending process. Following that, the game will return to the owner's Switch console. Save data from these games will remain intact.

All Nintendo Switch consoles will receive the new Virtual Game Cards functionality in April. With the Nintendo Switch 2 now on the horizon, this will be a launch feature on that device too.