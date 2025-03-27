Apple's folding iPhone to feature metallic glass hinge to resist bending

Initially, rumors suggested that Apple could opt for a clamshell design for its first iPhone fold. However, later reports about the book-style foldable poured in quick succession, suggesting that Apple is going for the book-style foldable design, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold series.

Apple wanted some technological advancements in its foldable compared to the other foldables available in the market. And it was claimed that Apple did successfully manage to eliminate the display crease issue. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that the inner display could measure around 7.8 inches while the outer display could measure 5.5 inches.

Now, a fresh piece of information has popped up on the Chinese social media platform Weibo from Apple leaker Instant Digital. According to the information, the foldable iPhone will use a hinge made up of amorphous alloy, also known as metallic glass. The leaker also said that (upon translation):

Advantages: amorphous particle structure, better resistance to bending, deformation, and dents, strength and hardness are 2.5 times higher than titanium alloy, and glossiness is also better (basically close to the high-end feeling of stainless steel that you like).

Unlike traditional metals, metallic glass is 2.5x harder than titanium. With a smooth and glossy finish, Apple will be able to deliver the premium feel of stainless steel while ensuring better structural integrity. Aside from this, metallic glass can withstand varying environmental conditions, enhancing the hinge's longevity.

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable by the end of 2026 or in 2027. Kuo has previously suggested that the foldable iPhone could cost upwards of $2,000, meaning it would be twice as expensive as the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Hopes are high that Apple's entry into the foldable market could rejuvenate the currently stale foldable market.