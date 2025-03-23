No sequel or free-to-play plans for Minecraft, Mojang confirms

It has been a pretty big weekend for Mojang, revealing the much-awaited graphics upgrade, upcoming updates, Happy Ghasts, and much more during the first Minecraft Live showcase of 2025. Another Minecraft Live is slated to happen later in the year, too. Minecraft has now been officially released for almost 16 years, but it doesn't look like Microsoft and Mojang have any plans for a sequel or changes to its entrance structure.

Speaking to IGN, executive producer of Minecraft Vanilla Ingela Garneij had dismissed the idea of a Minecraft sequel. "Do you think we're going to have an Earth 2? No, no, there's no Minecraft 2," Garneij had said simply, making it clear that Mojang is happy to keep supporting the best-selling game of all time.

Minecraft is also notorious for its glacial speed of receiving new updates, which Garneij says is due to the engine powering the sandbox platform being so old.

"I think the age of the game is a challenge," Garneij adds. "It's a 15-year-old platform, 15-year-old technology that slows us down in one sense. So other new games have new engines, and they can run really fast. So I would say the technology and our age [are our biggest challenges]."

As for if the studio is considering a free-to-play approach for Minecraft in the future, following in the footsteps of many multiplayer behemoths, that doesn't seem to be on the cards either.

"Yeah, it doesn't really work with the way we built it," says Garneij. "I mean we built the game for a different purpose. So monetization doesn't work in that way for us. It's a purchase of the game and then that's it. For us it's important that our game is available for as many people as possible. And so I think that's a very core value that it should be accessible for everyone. It's the best deal in the world."

The ongoing free updates to the sandbox sensation will continue for the foreseeable future from Mojang. Speaking of updates, check out more details about the Vibrant Visuals graphics overhaul that's hitting Minecraft over here.