Microsoft Weekly: useful Windows 11 updates, dying OneNote, and plenty of builds

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at a big chunk of new Windows 11 preview builds, new Microsoft 365 apps, dying OneNote, useful updates for Windows 11's Settings app, gaming news, and more.

Windows 11 and 10

Remember that bug from last week where recent Windows 11 Patch Tuesdays would uninstall Copilot? Microsoft fixed that real quick. The company applied a snappy patch to prevent Windows 11 from removing Copilot and restored the app on affected systems. By the way, you can always uninstall Copilor yourself if you are not a fan of it.

Another week, another Windows 11 version 24H2 issue was fixed. This time, Microsoft resolved a long-standing bug (going all the way back to October 2024 when version 24H2 was launched) with Asphalt 8 compatibility, preventing users from updating to the latest Windows 11 release.

Windows Insider Program

Windows 11 Windows 10 Canary Channel 27818 Not Applicable Dev Channel 26120.3576 Not Applicable Beta Channel 26120.3576

22635.5090

22635.5097 Not Applicable Release Preview Channel 26100.3613 -

As usual, Windows enthusiasts discovered hidden bits and pieces in the latest Windows 11 preview builds. Microsoft is working on a special FAQ section for the "About" page, where users will find useful information about how their hardware affects performance, what is the latest Windows version, and more.

Also, the Start menu received new controls that will help you keep everything tidy and organized via context menus. You can right-click an app and use the new option to move it left or right, create a new folder, or move the app to an existing one.

Microsoft also expanded the rollout of new features in Snipping Tool, Notepad, and Paint to more insiders. Now, Beta and Release Preview insiders can try document summarization and recent files in Notepad, shape straightening in Snipping Tool, and a reworked Cocreator panel in Paint.

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

Users in Europe noticed that Microsoft stopped bundling its Surface Pro tablets with a charger. Now, the Surface Pro 11 comes in a slim box with no charger by default, forcing buyers to spend extra 90 EUR (~$98) for a 65W power adapter. Microsoft says the change is "to support EU initiatives to reduce e-waste."

On the browser side this week, we have a list of 10 useful Microsoft Edge keyboard shortcuts to improve your productivity. The list includes some less-known shortcuts, such as paste and go, auto-adding www and com, toggling between tabs and search results, and more. Microsoft also released a small Edge patch in the stable channel to address security issues and update time zones.

Vivaldi 7.2 has been released. The update delivered significant performance improvements for page loading, the address bar, and other areas of the browser. You will also find there a new dashboard widget, the ability to set priority for certain keyboard shortcuts, and improved mail account controls.

Next, we have Firefox 136.0.2, another bug-fixing update for the recently released major version. This week's Firefox update fixed problems with automatic cookie deletion, high CPU usage on Windows systems, a few user interface issues, and more.

Microsoft 365 Home and Family subscribers now have a new perk. OneDrive on the web allows Microsoft 365 subscribers to summarize and compare files. Plus, you can ask various questions about your files.

Other Office updates include a new privacy feature on mobile devices that lets you view shared documents without a Microsoft Account. It is now available in Office for iPhone and iPad. Also, Microsoft launched two new companion apps for Microsoft 365 subscribers to make it easier to find contacts and files. However, those apps might not be for you.

Finally, Microsoft announced not-so-good news for OneNote users on Windows 10. In October 2025, the app will go down alongside the operating system, and it will stop receiving security updates, new features, etc. Customers are now recommended to upgrade to the desktop OneNote for Windows app from the Microsoft 365 suite.

Other notable updates include the following:

And here are the newest drivers released this week:

Nvidia 572.83 WHQL with more fixes for the RTX 50 series, including black screens and OC issues. Nvidia also updated its Nvidia app with new DLSS features and more options from the Control Panel.

AMD 25.3.2 with Assassin's Creed Shadows support and several important fixes.

Intel 32.0.101.6651 non-WHQL with Assassin's Creed Shadows support

Reviews are in

Robbie Khan published a preview of his POCO F7 Ultra review, a powerful phone with flagship specs that is set to launch next week, on March 27.

We also have a review of the Cuktech S15 Ultra, a very powerful power bank with high-power powers, insanely fast charging, a useful display, and a sleek design. But since it is a bit pricey, consider some of its quirks before pulling the trigger. Check out my full review here.

On the gaming side

This week, we published an early access review of 33 Immortals, a hellish 33-player roguelike with fun, chaotic cooperative multiplayer, massive fights, and no-frills actions. Some rough surfaces are here and there, but overall, the game is solid and promising.

During the 15th annual Microsoft Ability Summit, the company announced the launch of the new Xbox Adaptive Joystick for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. This gamepad makes gaming more accessible to people with physical limitations, and it is now available for purchase in the Microsoft Store for $29.99.

Microsoft appears to be preparing a major update for the Xbox app on Windows to turn it into a single place for all your PC games. Users noticed that a screenshot published in the official blog includes a "Steam" tag, suggesting you will be able to access your Steam games within the Xbox app.

The second wave of Xbox and PC Game Pass games in March 2025 is here. It packs Atomfall, Blizzard Arcade Collection, Train Sim World 5, and more. Also, Towerborne is coming to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass in April. Some titles will soon leave the subscription, so check out the complete list here.

Fallout 76 received a big new update with some interesting twists. The season 20 update is now available, allowing everyone to play the new Leap of Faith questline, which, in the end, turns you into an irradiated ghoul, unlocking new gameplay mechanics, radiation immunity, and more.

A big update is also coming to Minecraft. At Minecraft Live, Mojang announced a massive graphics revamp for the game, promising dynamic shadows, reworked lighting, volumetric fog, and other visual goodies.

This week, Nvidia's GeForce NOW streaming service received Assassin's Creed Shadows, Wreckfest 2, Aliens: Dark Descent, Fable Anniversary, Quake Live, and other games. If you own these titles, you can now stream them from Nvidia's cloud. Useful if you are waiting for a new GPU or do not have a powerful PC at all.

Deals and freebies

The Epic Games Store is giving away Jurassic World Evolution 2. You can grab this dino sim for free until March 27. More deals, discounts, and specials are available in our weekly Weekend PC Game Deals series.

Other gaming stories include the following:

Great deals to check

Every week, we cover many deals on different hardware and software. The following discounts are still available, so check them out. You might find something you want or need.

