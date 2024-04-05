Nothing confirms its two new wireless earbuds will launch this month

Image: Nothing Ear 1​​​​

Nothing has announced the names of two new wireless earbuds it will launch later this month. The London-based company previously teased the upcoming devices with an image of a beetle and a frog looking at each other.

In a post made on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing stated:

We started Nothing with audio in 2021 and since our very first product, we’ve relentlessly refined our design and engineering with every new addition to our audio product suite. 2024 is the year we’re unveiling the ultimate iteration of Nothing Audio with two new products that reflect the culmination of three years of design and innovation. What we envisioned from the start - premium for everyone that isn’t about market price, but user preference.

Now, with its latest audio products on the way, the company is changing the naming strategy for its wireless earbuds by dropping the numbers to "center the focus around the product and the unique experience it delivers for each user. True to Nothing."

This comes after CEO Carl Pei shared Nothing's recent achievement of selling 3 million products since its inception. Nothing's upcoming wireless earbuds are called Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a). The company confirmed in its post that the devices are scheduled for an official launch on April 18, however, it saved additional details such as hardware specifications and price for later.

Carl Pei founded Nothing in 2021 after a seven-year stint at OnePlus. Its first product in the market was a pair of wireless earbuds named Nothing Ear 1, featuring a transparent design that reveals the internal components.

Back then, Nothing Ear 1 was priced at $99. It included support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, and up to 34 hours of total listening time. Its launch was followed by Ear (Stick) and Ear (2) in subsequent years.