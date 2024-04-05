Microsoft Xbox Corporate VP Kareem Choudhry reportedly departs after 26 years

One of the most influential team members in Microsoft's Xbox division is reportedly departing the company. Windows Central is reporting, via unnamed sources, that Xbox Corporate Vice President Kareem Choudhry's last official day on the job is today after 26 years at Microsoft

Choudhry helped to lead the development of some of Microsoft's biggest Xbox projects, including backward compatibility support for Xbox consoles, and more recently for its Xbox Cloud Gaming Efforts, Before today's departure, he was heading up a relatively new team in the Xbox division devoted to AI gaming, labeled as Xbox's Emerging Tech team or XEmTech.

Windows Central did not give a reason why Choudhry was leaving Microsoft at this time nor what he would be doing next. The report did state he did leave under "amicable" circumstances with Microsoft.

The same report does say that the XEmTech that Choudhry led until his departure will now be moved into the general Microsoft hardware division. Earlier this week, Microsoft confirmed that it is in the early stages of working on an animated AI chatbot that would if launched, help Xbox owners with support questions. Windows Central also says a new Xbox Experiences and Platforms has been formed to help improve the overall Xbox and Windows gaming experience.

The news of Choudhry's departure and another reorganization of the Xbox division shows how rapidly things can change for Microsoft's plans in the gaming industry. In the space of just the last several months we have seen Microsoft complete the purchase of Activision Blizzard, and then some major executive changes in the Microsoft Gaming division.

So far, the biggest change in 2024 has been the elimination of 1,900 jobs, or 9 percent of the total workforce, at Microsoft's Gaming division. There have also been unconfirmed rumors and leaks about a possible Xbox Series X disc-less console launch coming this summer.