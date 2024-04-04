Three million Nothings are already out there, CEO Carl Pei reveals

The London-based technology company Nothing has achieved a new milestone. Its founder and CEO Carl Pei announced via his X account that the company has sold over three million products since its inception.

3M products sold. Thanks to everyone who voted with their wallets over the last 3 years! From now on, it's time to calculate annual sales instead of cumulative. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 4, 2024

Carl Pei founded Nothing in 2021 after departing OnePlus following a seven-year tenure. In over three years of existence, the company has released several smartphones and wireless earbuds under the Nothing brand.

Nothing received $15 million in funding from Google Ventures in a Series A round and launched the Ear (1) wireless earbuds as its first product. The earbuds were priced at $99 at the time and featured a transparent design from Teenage Engineering.

After that, the company launched its first Android-powered smartphone Nothing Phone (1) a year later and set it apart from the league by fitting Glyph LED lights at the back.

Among various use cases, the LED lights can alert you about incoming phone calls and notifications. You can use the Glyph Composer app to create customized ringtones of up to 10 seconds in length, featuring a light and sound sequence. The Glyph lights eventually trickled down to newer Nothing smartphones such as the Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (2a).

Apart from that, Nothing acquired the Android co-founder Andy Rubin's smartphone brand Essential, which only released one smartphone in its limited lifespan. Last year, Carl Pei's company launched a sub-brand called CMF, with products targeted at budget-focused buyers.

With that said, the CEO didn't reveal the exact shipment figures for individual product categories in his post. Also, there is no word on whether the total number of products sold by the company includes CMF-branded devices.