Microsoft blocks even more customization apps in Windows 11 version 24H2

Users recently noticed that third-party apps for customizing the user interface no longer work in the upcoming Windows 11 version 24H2. Not only does Microsoft not allow you to run those apps, but it even blocks you from upgrading to newer builds. StartAllBack, a popular tool for tweaking the taskbar and Start menu in Windows 11, was among the first to fail on 24H2. Sadly, it is not the only one. ExplorerPatcher also no longer works in Windows 11 24H2.

ExplorerPatcher from Valinet is quite a popular app that lets you bring back the old Windows 10 taskbar in Windows 11, apply additional modifications to make Windows 11 slightly better, and restore some of its missing features. Windows 11 version 24H2 is now flagging ExplorerPatcher as incompatible due to "security or performance issues" with the following message:

This app can't run because it causes security or performance issues on Windows. A new version may be available. Check with your software provider for an updated version that runs on this version of Windows.

Like in the case of StartAllBack, you can bypass the block by simply renaming the executable to something else. If you want to upgrade to a newer build, delete the app, update your system, and then launch it using a renamed executable. What makes the situation a bit ironic is that Windows 11 version 23H2 does not mind you using StartAllBack or ExplorerPatcher—both applications run just fine and without any performance issues.

Windows 11 version 24H2 may cause some headaches for those relying on third-party apps for user interface customization. The latest builds ship with the flag that prevents restoring the old taskbar from the Windows 10 era enabled by default. This could be a sign of Microsoft wanting to remove old components from Windows 11 as it moves forward.