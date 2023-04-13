Nvidia 531.61 Game Ready driver has RTX 4070 support, Last of Us Part 1 fixes

To match the release of the brand-new RTX 4070 graphics card, Nvidia has pushed out a new driver update that adds support for the new hardware. The GeForce Game Ready 531.61 WHQL driver has bug fixes included to make a few games, like The Last of Us Part 1, function a little smoother too.

Aimed at the 1440p market, the new RTX 4070 12GB is on sale today starting at $599 touting major power draw advantages over last generation RTX GPUs by Nvidia. This driver is a recommended install for anyone picking one up.

Meanwhile, Nvidia released a hotfix driver last week to alleviate one of the crashing issues plaguing The Last of Us Part 1 PC port that launched recently. The new Game Ready driver ships with the same fixes seen in the hotfix, so RTX 30 series owners can get a more stable experience by simply upgrading the usual way too.

Here are all the fixes included in this release:

[Assassin’s Creed Origins] Game may have stability issues when using 531.18.[4008770]

[The Last of Us Part 1] Game may randomly crash during gameplay on GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs [4031676]

[Hogwarts Legacy] [Regression] Black Screen/Hang on Launch at Shader Compilation Screen using Driver 531.18 [4012825]

The known issues are:

Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]

[Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering [3888343]

[GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]

Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon [3952556]

Applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters cause games to crash [4008945]

The Nvidia 531.61 Game Ready driver is now available for download on the GeForce Experience app. The release notes are here (PDF).

Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

Notebook GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH