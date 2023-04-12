NVIDIA finally reveals the GeForce RTX 4070 and 4070 TI GPUs

It's been the worst-kept secret in the graphics chip world for a while, but today NVIDIA has finally revealed the new GeForce RTX 4070 and 4070 TI GPUs. These new graphics chips are designed to offer more affordable performance in high-end PC gaming compared to the earlier, and more expensive, GeForce RTX 4080 and 4090 GPUs. In fact, you may be able to get a new 4070 graphics card for just $599.

The GeForce RTX 4070 has been designed to give gamers a way to play their high-end PC games at frame rates of 100 fps at 1440p resolution, while still also supporting features like DLSS 3 and ray tracing. NVIDIA states:

Compared to the RTX 2070 SUPER, the GeForce RTX 4070 is 2.6x faster with DLSS 3 on average, and the GeForce RTX 4070 is 1.4x faster than the GeForce RTX 3080 with DLSS 3 on average. DLSS 3 provides Ada GPUs with a tremendous performance boost, but the GeForce RTX 4070 also excels in traditional games that don’t include more advanced features such as ray tracing and DLSS. In these rasterized games, the GeForce RTX 4070 is on par with the GeForce RTX 3080 while running at nearly half the power, and offering an additional 2GB of memory.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU is available in limited quantities right now. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 will launch tomorrow, April 13. NVIDIA will offer its Founders Edition version of the graphics card, while several third-party companies will release their own GeForce RTX 4070 cards.

From now until May 8, people who buy a GeForce RTX Series 40 card, or get one inside their new gaming PCs, will be able to redeem a code for an Overwatch 2 Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle, with a lot of in-game currency and items for Blizzard's multiplayer shooter.