The ASUS ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate get revealed for high end Android phone gaming

While we wait patiently for ASUS to reveal more information about its upcoming Windows 11 gaming handheld PC, the ROG Ally, the company has officially revealed all the details about the ASUS ROG Phone 7, and its higher-end brother, the ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. These phones are the latest in the ROG Phone series of Android smartphones made for high-end gaming.

The official ROG Phone site has the info on the two new RPG Phone 7 models. Both the standard and Ultimate versions share a lot of the same hardware specs. Both have a 6.78 display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Both also have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SM8550 Octa-core CPUs inside, clocked at 3.2 GHz, with the Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU. Both have the same huge 6,000 mAh battery with a 65W charger.

In addition, the ROG Phone 7 series has three ways to cool down the phone for more and longer gaming sessions:

First, for short sessions the Boron Nitride (BN) thermal compound on one side of the CPU reduces throttling. Secondly, mid-length sessions are taken care of by the bigger vapor chamber and graphite sheets on the other side of the CPU. Finally, for marathon sessions the AeroActive Cooler 7 — with its fan positioned right over the CPU module — kicks into play for AI-powered active cooling, featuring a Peltier element for extra cooling performance.

Both have the same camera hardware with a main 50MP Sony IMX766 rear sensor, a 13MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 32MP front-facing sensor.

The Ultimate version has some extra features, including two gaming buttons on the side for landscape game sessions:

The renowned AirTrigger ultrasonic controls give you unmatched fingertip control over your games for a console-like experience. They support a wide range of gestures, including Dual Action, Press and Lift, and Gyroscope Aiming.

The Ultimate model also has a small 2-inch display on the back that can be used to indicate several functions with animations, including when the phone is charging when you are playing a game, and more. Users can even create their own animations for the screen.

If you live in Asia or Europe, you can pre-order the ROG Phone 7 models right now. The ASUS store indicates that they will ship sometime before the end of April. In Europe, the base model, with 512GB of UFS4.0 storage and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, is priced at £999.99 in the UK, and the Ultimate version is priced at £1,199.99 with the same storage and RAM specs. There's no word yet on when the phone will be released in the US.