Nvidia 560.70 WHQL driver is out with Stormgate, Dungeonborne support, and more

Nvidia 570.70 WHQL is out for supported graphics cards and operating systems. Nvidia's latest Game Ready driver delivers optimizations and DLSS 3 support for Stormgate, Dungeonborn, and Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. If you want to get the best experience possible and the highest FPS in those upcoming games (Stormgate is coming on August 13, and Dungeonborn and Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn are launching on July 18), get to the latest drivers now.

Driver 570.70 does not include any gaming optimizations and fixes, but there are some general bugs fixed. They include the following:

[NVENC] Quality and bitrate settings are ignored at 10-bit encoding.

[OBS] Scaling 10-bit HVEC or AV1 content down below 50% in viewport shows corruption for some configurations.

[Unity] Artifacts when rendering overlapped geometry on anti-aliased framebuffer.

[Adobe Premiere] Visual corruption in Source and Program Monitor Previews when using 555.85 driver.

And here are the known bugs:

[GeForce Experience] Performance Monitoring overlay may stop refreshing GPU information

[GeForce Experience/NVIDIA App] If GPU utilization gets stuck at 0% within Performance overlay, games may display stutter

There is also support for 14 new G-SYNC-compatible monitors from Acer, AOC, ASUS, LG, and Philips. You can check out the complete list of new models here, alongside specific performance uplifts that DLSS 3 support brings to the new titles.

Nvidia 560.70 WHQL is available here. You can download and install it if your computer runs 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 with one of the following graphic cards:﻿

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

Full release notes for driver 560.70 WHQL are available here (PDF).