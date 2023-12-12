NVIDIA 546.33 WHQL is out with The Finals and Fortnite Chapter 5 support

NVIDIA is rolling out a new driver for supported graphics cards and operating systems. Version 546.33 is now available for download with The Finals and Fortnite Chapter 6 support, enabling NVIDIA's signature technologies, such as DLSS 3, DLAA, Reflex, and RTXGI Ray Tracing. According to NVIDIA, the latest driver can double the performance at 4K with DLLS3 on systems with the RTX 4090. Those with more affordable RTX 40 graphics cards can look forward to similar FPS increases at 4K and lower display resolutions.

What is new in NVIDIA Game-Ready 546.33 WHQL?

Release Highlights This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including THE FINALS and Squad. Further support for new titles leveraging NVIDIA DLSS technology includes the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 which features DLSS Super Resolution.



Fixed Gaming Bugs [Discord] When streaming gameplay, colors may appear muted Fixed General Bugs [Regression] 536.99: A new NVIDIA system tray icon is created each time a user is switched in Windows

And here are the known bugs:

[Netflix] Display issues for videos when using Edge browser. Recommend using Windows Netflix application as workaround. [4388454]

NVIDIA Game-Ready WHQL 546.33 is available for the following graphics cards:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

You can download the NVIDIA Game-Ready WHQL 546.33 driver from the official website or the GeForce Experience app. Full release notes are available here (PDF).