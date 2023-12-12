When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

NVIDIA 546.33 WHQL is out with The Finals and Fortnite Chapter 5 support

the finals

NVIDIA is rolling out a new driver for supported graphics cards and operating systems. Version 546.33 is now available for download with The Finals and Fortnite Chapter 6 support, enabling NVIDIA's signature technologies, such as DLSS 3, DLAA, Reflex, and RTXGI Ray Tracing. According to NVIDIA, the latest driver can double the performance at 4K with DLLS3 on systems with the RTX 4090. Those with more affordable RTX 40 graphics cards can look forward to similar FPS increases at 4K and lower display resolutions.

A chart showing performance improvements in The Finals when running with DLSS 3

What is new in NVIDIA Game-Ready 546.33 WHQL?

Release Highlights

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including THE FINALS and Squad. Further support for new titles leveraging NVIDIA DLSS technology includes the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 which features DLSS Super Resolution.

Fixed Gaming Bugs

  • [Discord] When streaming gameplay, colors may appear muted

Fixed General Bugs

  • [Regression] 536.99: A new NVIDIA system tray icon is created each time a user is switched in Windows

And here are the known bugs:

  • [Netflix] Display issues for videos when using Edge browser. Recommend using Windows Netflix application as workaround. [4388454]

NVIDIA Game-Ready WHQL 546.33 is available for the following graphics cards:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series

Ada Lovelace
Ampere
Turing
Pascal
Maxwell

 GeForce RTX 40 Series
GeForce RTX 30 Series
GeForce RTX 20 Series		 GeForce GTX 16 Series
GeForce GTX 10 Series
GeForce GTX 900
GeForce GTX 700
GeForce GTX TITAN X

TITAN RTX
TITAN V
TITAN Xp
TITAN X (Pascal)

You can download the NVIDIA Game-Ready WHQL 546.33 driver from the official website or the GeForce Experience app. Full release notes are available here (PDF).

e3 logo
