Nvidia 566.36 WHQL driver is out with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle support and more

Nvidia has released a new graphics driver for PC users with supported graphics cards. Version 566.36 is now available for download, and it adds optimizations for the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (the game is now bundled with certain Nvidia RTX 40 GPUs, and it is also available in GeForce NOW), Forza Motorsport's ray-traced global illumination update (Nvidia says it is coming December 9), Path of Exile 2, Marvel Rivals, and more.

Here are the release highlights:

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and Marvel Rivals. Further support for new titles leveraging DLSS technology includes Path of Exile 2, Forza Motorsport, and Delta Force.

Driver 566.36 also adds one-click optimal settings for Farming Simulator 25, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

There is also one lonesome fix for Forza Horizon 5 and God of War Ragnarok:

[Forza Horizon 5/God of War: Ragnarok] Game may crash during gameplay after updating to R565 release drivers.

The list of known issues is also pretty slim, and it is not even related to gaming:

For notebook computers, issues can be system-specific and may not be seen on your particular notebook: [Evernote/QQ] displays higher than normal CPU usage

You can download Nvidia's latest driver from the official website or the GeForce Experience/Nvidia App. It supports 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 with the following graphics cards:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

Full release notes are available here (PDF). The announcement article with more detailed FPS metrics in the mentioned games is available on the official Nvidia website here.