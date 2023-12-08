The free-to-play first person multiplayer destruction shooter The Finals is officially live

Developer Embark and publisher Nexon held two closed beta events, and more recently an open beta, for its free-to-play multiplayer destruction shooter The Finals. Tonight, as part of the 2023 Game Awards, Embark announced that The Finals has officially launched for the PC via Steam, and also on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

In a post on the game's Discord channel, Embark revealed how the plans for launching the game will work:

THE ARENA IS OPEN!!!!! Welcome to Season 1 of THE FINALS, my friends! We're rolling out on all platforms, and this will take a bit of time. So you are aware, we’ve capped the number of players and will increase that cap hour by hour, ensuring the best experience. Don’t worry, we won’t stop until everyone can enter the arena. Thanks for being here with us. It means the world!

In case you are not familiar, The Finals is an FPS game set in a future world where players enter virtual arenas where they battle it out to a TV audience.

Here's some more info on the game:

Play Your Way - Whether it’s sneaking up on enemy squads with a katana in hand or ripping an entire building out from under their feet with explosives, THE FINALS lets YOU make the call! With different skills across body builds and a wide array of weapons and gadgets, you'll have all the tools to make your playstyle your own!



The World Is Your Weapon (And Enemy) - A skilled contender might go in guns blazing, but with environmental destruction in your arsenal, that’s just the start of what you can wield against your foes! All of our arenas can be altered, used, or reduced to rubble - and not just by you.



Your Rising Star - Ready for your close-up? Standing out in THE FINALS means the eyes of the world will be upon you, so you’d better look your best! Gather fans and fame as you craft a unique avatar with the help of our generous sponsors and dazzling customization options!

During the open beta, The Finals was one of the most popular games on Steam, and ended up with over 7.5 million players across all three platforms during the period.