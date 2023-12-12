Tekken 8 is getting a demo on December 14 for PS5 and December 21 for PC and Xbox

We are still several weeks away from the release of Tekken 8, the latest entry in the long-running fighting game series. Today, the game's developer and publisher Bandai Namco announced that a demo for Tekken 8 will be released to give people a taste of the full game.

Get ready for your first battle in #TEKKEN8 🥊

The #TEKKEN 8 Demo releases on December 14 on @PlayStation and December 21 on @Xbox and @Steam! pic.twitter.com/K8ZrBl9ZKr — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) December 12, 2023

The X (formerly Twitter) announcement states that the Tekken 8 demo will be released first for Sony's PlayStation 5 console this Thursday, December 14. The Xbox Series X|S consoles, along with the PC (via Steam) will get the same demo one week later on December 21.

In a follow up post, Bandai Namco says the demo will include a local versus mode, along with the first part of the game's story mode.

Speaking of its story mode, Xbox Wire has some more info on Tekken 8's two single player experiences. It states:

As you’d expect, the core new Story mode continues the tale of Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima, father and son rivals, each with literally devilish powers, and the creation of a new King of Iron Fist Tournament. And don’t worry, if you aren’t up to speed on how we got here (and there’s a lot to catch up on), you can watch digests of every story in the mainline Tekken games before you head in.

There will also be a second single-player campaign called Arcade Quest. Players must control a character who plays arcade-style games like the ones in the Tekken series in virtual game arcades. It also serves as a tutorial mode for learning about the main game's mechanics.

Tekken 8 will be released on January 26, 2024. You can pre order the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S right now on Amazon.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.