When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Tekken 8 is getting a demo on December 14 for PS5 and December 21 for PC and Xbox

Neowin · with 0 comments

tekken 8

We are still several weeks away from the release of Tekken 8, the latest entry in the long-running fighting game series. Today, the game's developer and publisher Bandai Namco announced that a demo for Tekken 8 will be released to give people a taste of the full game.

The X (formerly Twitter) announcement states that the Tekken 8 demo will be released first for Sony's PlayStation 5 console this Thursday, December 14. The Xbox Series X|S consoles, along with the PC (via Steam) will get the same demo one week later on December 21.

In a follow up post, Bandai Namco says the demo will include a local versus mode, along with the first part of the game's story mode.

Speaking of its story mode, Xbox Wire has some more info on Tekken 8's two single player experiences. It states:

As you’d expect, the core new Story mode continues the tale of Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima, father and son rivals, each with literally devilish powers, and the creation of a new King of Iron Fist Tournament. And don’t worry, if you aren’t up to speed on how we got here (and there’s a lot to catch up on), you can watch digests of every story in the mainline Tekken games before you head in.

There will also be a second single-player campaign called Arcade Quest. Players must control a character who plays arcade-style games like the ones in the Tekken series in virtual game arcades. It also serves as a tutorial mode for learning about the main game's mechanics.

Tekken 8 will be released on January 26, 2024. You can pre order the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S right now on Amazon.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
the finals
Next Article

NVIDIA 546.33 WHQL is out with The Finals and Fortnite Chapter 5 support

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S mouse
Previous Article

Logitech MX Anywhere 3S gets first big discount and a free month of Adobe Creative Cloud

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment