Gigabyte confirms Nvidia RTX 4060 has less VRAM than 3060, RTX 4070 also leaks out

Just over a month ago, the purported specifications of Nvidia's RTX 4060 laptop GPU had leaked. The reports suggested that the performance gap in favor of the 4060 against its RTX 3060 predecessor could be slim. Nvidia has since released the RTX 4060 laptop GPU in various devices. The card features 8GB of VRAM and it looks like the desktop counterpart is also going to be the same.

Spotted by VideoCardz, Gigabyte appears to have accidentally leaked the specifications of the desktop RTX 4060 via its Gigabyte Control Center (GCC) tool. The release notes for the latest GCC version 23.03.02.01 lists support for colors of the RTX 4060 Gaming OC 8GB model. As a bonus, Gigabyte has also confirmed the memory capcity of the RTX 4070 as well. Its Aero OC RTX 4070 apparently has 12GB VRAM, just like the RTX 4070 Ti. The last gen RTX 3060 had 12GB and 3070/Ti featured 8GB.

Here is a screenshot of the release notes showing the 4060 with 8GB and the 4070 with a 12GB memory buffer.

In terms of the core specifications themselves, a report last year suggested that the RTX 4060 will have 36 steaming multiprocessors (SMs) or 4,608 CUDA cores. However, this is still unconfirmed and is unlikely. The laptop variant comes with 3,072 shaders which means the desktop counterpart might pack around 3,840. As for the RTX 4070, it purportedly features 5,888 CUDA cores per previous rumors (via RedGamingTech YouTube channel).

Source: Gigabyte GCC release notes