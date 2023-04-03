Cloud Native Security ($24 Value) eBook limited free download

Claim your complimentary eBook worth $24 for free today, before the offer ends on 4/12.

Cloud Native Security delivers a detailed study into minimizing the attack surfaces found on today's Cloud Native infrastructure. Throughout the work hands-on examples walk through mitigating threats and the areas of concern that need to be addressed. The book contains the information that professionals need in order to build a diverse mix of the niche knowledge required to harden Cloud Native estates.

The book begins with more accessible content about understanding Linux containers and container runtime protection before moving on to more advanced subject matter like advanced attacks on Kubernetes. You'll also learn about:

Installing and configuring multiple types of DevSecOps tooling in CI/CD pipelines

Building a forensic logging system that can provide exceptional levels of detail, suited to busy containerized estates

Securing the most popular container orchestrator, Kubernetes

Hardening cloud platforms and automating security enforcement in the cloud using sophisticated policies

Perfect for DevOps engineers, platform engineers, security professionals and students, Cloud Native Security will earn a place in the libraries of all professionals who wish to improve their understanding of modern security challenges.

