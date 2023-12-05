NVIDIA releases a hotfix to resolve muted colors in Discord and V-SYNC stutters

On December 4, 2023, NVIDIA released a new driver with DLSS 3.5 support for Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 1. As it quickly turned out, that driver could cause issues with colors when streaming gameplay and intermittent stutters after turning on V-SYNC. To resolve those annoyances, NVIDIA released a quick hotfix under version 546.31.

Here is what is new in NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 546.31:

GeForce Hotfix display driver version 546.31 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 546.29.



This hotfix addresses the following issues: [Discord] When streaming gameplay, colors may appear muted.

Intermittent stutter may be observed when V-SYNC is enabled.

You can download NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix Driver 546.31 from the official website. Keep in mind that NVIDIA provides these hotfix releases as-is, so it is better to download them only if you need a specific fix. If the problem is not urgent, you can wait for the next WHQL-certified driver update, which will include fixes from 546.31. Here is what NVIDIA has to say about it:

The GeForce Hotfix driver is our way to trying to get some of these fixes out to you more quickly. These drivers are basically the same as the previous released version, with a small number of additional targeted fixes. The fixes that make it in are based in part on your feedback in the Driver Feedback threads and partly on how realistic it is for us to quickly address them. These fixes (and many more) will be incorporated into the next official driver release, at which time the Hotfix driver will be taken down.



To be sure, these Hotfix drivers are beta, optional and provided as-is. They are run through a much abbreviated QA process. The sole reason they exist is to get fixes out to you more quickly. The safest option is to wait for the next WHQL certified driver. But we know that many of you are willing to try these out. As a result, we only provide NVIDIA Hotfix drivers through our NVIDIA Customer Care support site.

You can find more information about NVIDIA's latest hotfix here.