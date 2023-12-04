NVIDIA 546.29 WHQL driver adds Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition support and more

NVIDIA has released a new driver Game-Ready graphics driver for its supported GPUs. Version 546.29 is now available for download with support for Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, a special version of the game with the recently released Phantom Liberty DLC and every other update (scheduled for release on December 5, 2023). In addition, NVIDIA 546.29 adds DLSS 3.5 support for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 1 and DLSS 3 support for THRONE AND LIBERTY, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Fortnite Chapter 5.

NVIDIA's latest driver also fixes a single "bug" in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2:

[Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2] Updated application profile.

Some issues still await for their corresponding patches:

Driver issues: [Discord] When streaming gameplay, colors may appear muted.

A new NVIDIA icon is created in the system tray each time a user switch takes place in Windows.

[Netflix] Display issues for videos when using Edge browser. Recommend using Windows Netflix application as workaround. Issues not caused by NVIDIA drivers: [Windows 10 Fall Creators Update][HDTV]: 12 bpc is automatically applied even on HDTVs that support only 8 bpc, resulting in a scrambled display.

Because cross-adapter clone mode is handled by the Windows 10 OS, there are no display controls in the NVIDIA Control Panel if no display is connected to the NVIDIA GPU on Optimus notebooks.

Functionality of some display controls in the NVIDIA Control Panel may be affected if cross- adapter clone mode is enabled through the Windows Control Panel. In this case, use the Windows Control Panel to adjust display settings.

NVIDIA Game-Read WHQL 546.29 is available for the following graphics cards:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

NVIDIA still supports desktop graphics cards based on the Kepler architecture, but they are only limited to patches for critical security vulnerabilities. The end of support for Kepler is scheduled for September 2024.

You can download NVIDIA's Game-Ready WHQL 546.29 driver from the official website or using the GeForce Experience application. Full release notes are available here (PDF).