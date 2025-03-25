Nvidia releases G-Assist so that you can talk to your PC and ask it to improve performance

Nvidia's Project G-Assist is now available for download as part of the latest Nvidia App update. G-Assist is a small language model (SLM) that runs locally on your device and lets you execute various actions on your PC with your voice or text messages.

Nvidia says G-Assist can offer you real-time diagnostics and recommendations to work around various bottlenecks, improve power efficiency, optimize game settings, do some light overclocking, and more. For example, you can ask G-Assist to help improve performance, and it will offer some useful information and take action on your behalf.

In addition, G-Assist is capable of generating performance metrics, giving you a comprehensive overview of FPS, latency, hardware utilization, temperatures, and more. It can also answer questions on how various hardware components work, what your PC specs are, and even tap into third-party peripherals and applications. For example, enable benchmarks, adjust fan speeds, change lighting, and more. Supported products include MSI motherboards, Logitech G-Series devices, Corsair RGB devices, Nanoleaf panels, and more.

G-Assist has a pretty extensive list of supported features; you can check them out here.

While all of that sounds great, G-Assist is not for everyone. Not all RTX users can run this SLM on their systems. Nvidia's official specs mandate an RTX 30 or newer GPU with at least 12GB of VRAM, about 10GB of storage space, and a relatively modern processor.

Operating System Windows 10 and Windows 11 GPU GeForce RTX 30, 40, and 50 Series with 12GB of VRAM and more CPU Intel Pentium G, Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, or better

AMD FX, Ryzen, Threadripper, or better Disk space 6.5GB for system assistance, 3GB for voice commands Driver GeForce 572.83 and newer Language English

Nvidia notes that G-Assist only works in English, and it is not a broad conversational AI like other AI chatbots. Also, you might see a small performance dip when running G-Assist side-by-side with your games. You can learn more about Nvidia G-Assist here.