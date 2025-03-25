Klipsch R-80SWi subwoofer R-800F Dolby Atmos speaker continue to be outstanding deals

Earlier today, we covered the Polk Audio MagniFi Max AX SR 7.1.2 soundbar, which is back to its lowest price in six months or so. The article also touches on other soundbars like those from Nakamichi, B&O, and Roku, which are also currently great deals.

Not everyone may prefer a soundbar, though, and there are plenty of such folks out there who still want separate AVRs and speakers. For them, Klipsch has a couple of offers that they should not miss out on.

First up, we have the Klipsch Reference Next-Generation R-800F floorstander tower speaker, which continues selling at its lowest price. These claim to go down to 34 Hz using the dual-8-inch bass drivers, meaning that you may not even need a subwoofer if all you plan to do with them is listen to music.

That is because the vast majority of musical genres don't go below 30 Hz. However, you can always add one of Klipsh's own or some other subwoofer that can play down to the rest of the frequency spectrum (~20 Hz).

Speaking of subwoofers, the R-80SWi 8-inch subwoofer is selling for its lowest ever price now. The company promises frequencies down to 38 Hz, which is fairly impressive for an 8-inch bass driver. In terms of power, the R-800F and R-80SWi are 150 watts and 50 watts RMS, respectively.

The R-800F should be very loud, too, as Klipsch claims a sensitivity rating of 98 dB SPL (sound pressure level). The R-80SWi is no slouch either, with a max SPL of 108 dB. Hence, technically, the bass output level from these two may not be all that different as every 3dB equates to doubling of power.

Aesthetically, both the Klipsch R-800F and R-80SWi carry the same familiar Klipsch design.

Get the Klipsch R-800F and R-80SWi at the links below:

Klipsch Reference Next-Generation R-800F with Horn-Loaded LTS Aluminum Tweeter TCP woofers Floorstanding Speaker: $399.00 (Amazon US)

Klipsch R-80SWi 8-inch 150W Wireless Subwoofer with High Performance Driver for Deep Bass - Black: $199.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.